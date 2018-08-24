Alexander (ankle) will not play in Friday's preseason game against the Seahawks.

Alexander shed his walking boot Tuesday, suggesting the issue may not be overly severe. However, he will sit out of Friday's preseason tilt as he continues to recover. When healthy, Alexander is expected to fill a depth role at cornerback for Minnesota in 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • matt-ryan.jpg

    Picking No. 3 in PPR

    Jamey Eisenberg shows you how to build your team if you pick No. 3 overall in a PPR league...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers

    Picking No. 5 in PPR

    Sad that you missed out on a top-four selection? Don't be! Dave Richard says picking fifth...

  • leonard-fournette-1400.jpg

    Picking No. 6 in PPR

    Jamey Eisenberg shows you how to build your team if you pick No. 6 overall in a PPR league...