Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Inactive Friday
Alexander (ankle) will not play in Friday's preseason game against the Seahawks.
Alexander shed his walking boot Tuesday, suggesting the issue may not be overly severe. However, he will sit out of Friday's preseason tilt as he continues to recover. When healthy, Alexander is expected to fill a depth role at cornerback for Minnesota in 2018.
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Out of boot•
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: X-rays come back negative•
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Questionable to return•
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Grabs first interception of career•
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Active for NFC championship game•
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Expected to play in NFC championship game•
