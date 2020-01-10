Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Lands on injured reserve
Alexander (knee) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
Alexander was expected to have a chance of returning later in the playoffs despite undergoing arthroscopic surgery to repair a small tear in his meniscus Thursday, but the Vikings instead opted to free up the roster spot. Nate Meadors was signed to the 53-man roster and will provide depth at cornerback.
More News
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Will undergo surgery•
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: May require surgery•
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Won't face Saints•
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Suiting up Week 17•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What will Rivera, Scott Turner do in DC?
Combining the history of Ron Rivera and Norv Turner's son and new OC Scott Turner gives some...
-
DFS plays for divisional round
Jamey Eisenberg helps make DFS lineup choices for what projects to be a typically tasty divisional...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional lineup
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
1/9 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects 2019 quarterback draft strategy, trends and results...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: TE
Tyler Higbee's big late-season run vaulted him to the top of the tight end winning percentage...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: WR
Breshad Perriman? Few could have imagined the late-season surprise as the No. 1 finisher in...