Alexander is the leading candidate for the nickel cornerback role early in training camp, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Trae Waynes is expected to start at cornerback opposite Xavier Rhodes over Terrance Newman. However, Newman is expected to move to a reserve role with Alexander taking over slot ad nickel duties from Captain Munnerlyn, who left in free agency. However, Newman could quickly move into a larger role if Alexander struggles.

