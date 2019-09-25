Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Logs limited practice
Alexander (elbow) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Alexander is working his way back from a dislocated elbow sustained Week 1. He's missed two games due to the injury but appears to be nearing a return to full health. When Alexander does eventually the field, he may have to compete with 2018 first-round pick Mike Hughes for snaps as nickelback.
