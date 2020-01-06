Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: May require surgery
Alexander has a small lateral meniscus tear that may require surgery, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Alexander missed Sunday's wild-card win over the Saints after getting hurt in the regular-season finale. The team will make its decision Tuesday about whether Alexander goes under the knife, and if he does, it's unlikely he suits up for the divisional-round matchup versus the 49ers.
