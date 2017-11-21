Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Misses Monday's practice
Alexander (ankle) was a non-participant at Monday's practice, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Alexander presumably injured his ankle in Sunday's victory over the Bears. He tallied two solo tackles and a pass defended in the contest. Monday's practice was only a walk-through, so the team may have just been allowing the 24-year-old time to recover. Tramaine Brock would likely see extra snaps should Alexander ultimately be unable to go Thursday.
