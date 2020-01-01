Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Misses practice Wednesday
Alexander (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
Alexander was listed as questionable heading into Week 17 but played 50 snaps in the contest and made four tackles. He most likely rested in the first practice after the game and will return Thursday in at least a limited capacity.
