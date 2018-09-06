Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Misses practice with an ankle injury
Alexander (ankle) missed practice Wednesday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Alexander suffered an ankle injury during an August 18 preseason game and hasn't returned to practice. Although x-rays on the injury were negative, he looks unlikely to play Sunday at this point. Rookie Mike Hughes would take over slot corner duties if Alexander is out.
