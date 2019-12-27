Play

Alexander has a knee injury and is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Bears.

Alexander was added to the injury report as a limited practice participant Friday, leaving his status for Sunday firmly up in the air. The Vikings are liable to remain extremely cautious with any injuries this weekend since they are already locked into the six seed in the NFC playoff picture.

