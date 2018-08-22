Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Out of boot
Alexander (ankle) was spotted without his walking boot at Tuesday's practice, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Alexander exited Saturday's exhibition contest against the Jaguars prematurely after injuring his ankle, but X-rays subsequently came back negative. A return date still remains unclear, but he seems to be trending in the right direction. The 24-year-old projects to provide depth at cornerback to begin the seeason.
