Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Practices without limitations again
Alexander (hip) practiced in full capacity Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.
The back-to-back full speed practices bodes well for his chances of playing Sunday after missing Week 7's game against the Ravens. Alexander rarely logs more than 20 defensive snaps, though, so he shouldn't be on fantasy owners' radars at this time.
More News
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Won't play Sunday•
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Gets more playing time Sunday•
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Loses out on nickel cornerback role•
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Leading candidate for nickel cornerback role•
-
What you missed: Dolphins' disaster
The Dolphins' offense continued to falter, while Anquan Boldin considers a return to the NFL....
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Tevin Coleman at the Jets, Alex Smith against the Broncos and more tough calls for Week 8.
-
Week 8 QB rankings
Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...