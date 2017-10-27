Alexander (hip) practiced in full capacity Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The back-to-back full speed practices bodes well for his chances of playing Sunday after missing Week 7's game against the Ravens. Alexander rarely logs more than 20 defensive snaps, though, so he shouldn't be on fantasy owners' radars at this time.

