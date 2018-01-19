Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Questionable for NFC championship game
Alexander (ribs) did not practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's NFC championship game against the Eagles.
Alexander was able to participate in practice Wednesday and Thursday so it's concerning he failed to do so again Friday. However, it's possible Minnesota simply gave him the day off. His status likely won't be confirmed until 90 minutes before Sunday's 6:40 PM EST kickoff.
More News
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Gearing up Saturday•
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Questionable Saturday vs. Packers•
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Won't play Sunday•
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Upgraded to full participant Tuesday•
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Misses Monday's practice•
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Records first interception•
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...
-
2017 RB season in review
It wasn't long ago when people feared running backs being in short supply. That's history as...
-
2017 QB season in review
With injuries to plenty of big names, quarterbacks weren't as reliable as hoped for in 2017....