Alexander (ribs) did not practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's NFC championship game against the Eagles.

Alexander was able to participate in practice Wednesday and Thursday so it's concerning he failed to do so again Friday. However, it's possible Minnesota simply gave him the day off. His status likely won't be confirmed until 90 minutes before Sunday's 6:40 PM EST kickoff.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories