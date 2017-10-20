Alexander has a hip injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Alexander was limited in practice this week and will likely be a game-day decision Sunday. The 23-year-old has seen time as the Vikings' nickel corner this season but has mostly had inconsistent playing time as he often splits snaps with veteran Terence Newman.

