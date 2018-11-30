Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Questionable for Sunday
Alexander is questionable for Sunday's game at New England with a knee injury, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Alexander was added to the injury report Thursday, though he was still able to practice on a limited basis. With Xavier Rhodes also questionable with a hamstring injury, the Vikings could have their secondary depth tested Sunday against Tom Brady.
