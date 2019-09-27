Play

Alexander (elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Chicago.

While Alexander was a full participant in Thursday's practice while nursing a dislocated elbow, it appears the Vikings aren't ready to officially announce that the defensive back will be active. However, the expectation, at this point, is that Alexander will be ready to go against the Bears on Sunday afternoon.

