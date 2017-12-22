Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Questionable Saturday vs. Packers
Alexander (ribs) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Packers.
Alexander was limited in practice to start the week but logged a full session Thursday. The cornerback is in danger of missing his second straight contest due to a rib injury. If he is sidelined, expect Tramaine Brock to see increased reps on defense.
More News
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Won't play Sunday•
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Upgraded to full participant Tuesday•
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Misses Monday's practice•
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Records first interception•
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Returns Week 8•
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Practices without limitations again•
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 RB sleepers
There are plenty of sleeper running backs for Week 16, but Jamey Eisenberg says Kapri Bibbs...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 WR sleepers
It could be a tough week for receivers because of injuries, but Jamey Eisenberg has plenty...