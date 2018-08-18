Alexander suffered an ankle injury during Saturday's preseason game against the Jaguars and is considered questionable to return, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

It wouldn't be surprising if Alexander is held out the rest of the way as a precautionary measure, even if he's doing well enough to play. The second-year cornerback is battling Mike Hughes for the slot corner job, so he will likely attempt to retake the field as soon as he's cleared to do so.