Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Returns Week 8
Alexander (hip) is listed as active Sunday versus the Browns in London.
The second-year cornerback will thus return from a one-game respite due to a hip injury. Don't expect much run, though, as Alexander hasn't earned more than 20 defensive snaps since Week 2.
