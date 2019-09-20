Play

Alexander (elbow) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Alexander is nursing a dislocated elbow, so his lack of availability doesn't come as much of a surprise. With Mike Hughes (knee) listed as questionable, it's possible that Kris Boyd will see increased snaps during Sunday's contest.

