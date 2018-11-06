Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Sack in win
Alexander recorded four tackles (three solo) and a sack across 38 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Lions.
It seemed as if the Vikings were reaching Matthew Stafford every play Sunday, as the team recorded a franchise record 10 sacks during the contest. It was Alexander's third of the season and his season tackle count now stands at 23.
More News
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Participates in practice Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Doubtful with ankle injury•
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Misses practice with ankle injury•
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Inactive Friday•
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Out of boot•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Patterson now eligible at RB
The Patriots are using Cordarrelle Patterson as a running back, so CBS is allowing Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 10
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Davis? Brees back?
We're heading down the stretch in the Fantasy regular season. Heath Cummings tells you what...
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.