Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Shakes off injury
Alexander (elbow) is officially active for Sunday's game against Chicago.
Alexander was forced to miss last week's game due to a dislocated elbow, but logged a full practice session Thursday, evidencing he was trending in the right direction. Now that the Clemson product is officially active, expect him to be deployed in his normal depth role and at the nickel corner position.
