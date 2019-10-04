Play

Alexander (elbow) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

Alexander suffered the dislocated elbow Week 1 and returned to play through the injury last week, but he won't be taking the field Sunday at New York. Mike Hughes is likely to step into the nickel role in his absence.

