Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Sitting out Sunday
Alexander (ankle) won't play Sunday against the 49ers, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.
Alexander has been battling this ankle injury since the second preseason game. His absence will open the door for rookie first-round pick Mike Hughes to have a large role as the Vikings' slot corner in the season opener.
