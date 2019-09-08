Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Suffers dislocated elbow
Alexander's injury was specified as a dislocated elbow, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Alexander was clearly in pain as he exited the field, and this news is an explanation why. He'll be evaluated over the next week, as this could be a tricky injury to manage in the future. Kris Boyd and Mark Fields will fill in as the No. 3 corner for the time being.
