Alexander (knee) is officially active for Sunday's game versus the Bears.

Alexander was a late addition to the injury report Friday, but the knee issue won't end up impacting his availability for Sunday. The Vikings are expected to limit playing time for key players since they are locked in as the No. 6 seed in the NFC for the playoffs.

