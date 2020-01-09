Alexander (knee) underwent successful arthroscopic surgery to repair a small tear in his lateral meniscus Thursday, per his official Twitter account.

Alexander's procedure rules him out for Saturday's NFC divisional round contest against the 49ers, but he could have a chance to return for the conference Championship Game should the Vikings qualify. In Alexander's stead, Holton Hill, Kris Boyd and Marcus Sherels will all be candidates to handle increased snaps on defense.