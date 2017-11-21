Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Upgraded to full participant Tuesday
Alexander (ankle) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.
That clears the way for Alexander to suit up Thursday against the Lions. He'll likely see most of his snaps when the Vikings deploy five or more defensive backs with Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes on track to start at the two corner spots.
