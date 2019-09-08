Alexander is scheduled for an MRI for his dislocated elbow Monday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Alexander could some time with this potentially serious injury, and the MRI will determine how long that will be. The Vikings would absorb this injury better if Mike Hughes (knee) returns for Week 2's game versus the Packers, but they'll otherwise summon either Mark Fields or Kris Boyd to a starter role if Alexander sits out.