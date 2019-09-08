Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Will have MRI
Alexander is scheduled for an MRI for his dislocated elbow Monday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Alexander could some time with this potentially serious injury, and the MRI will determine how long that will be. The Vikings would absorb this injury better if Mike Hughes (knee) returns for Week 2's game versus the Packers, but they'll otherwise summon either Mark Fields or Kris Boyd to a starter role if Alexander sits out.
More News
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Suffers dislocated elbow•
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Exits with elbow injury•
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Ready to rock Week 13•
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Sack in win•
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Participates in practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...