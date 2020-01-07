Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Will undergo surgery
Alexander will have arthroscopic surgery to repair a small tear in his lateral meniscus, and he's ruled out for the divisional round versus the 49ers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
While Alexander won't be able to play Saturday, there's a chance he could return for the conference championship should Minnesota win. It's a major blow to the Vikings' secondary that's already without Mike Hughes (neck) for the rest of the season. The Vikings didn't have a clear replacement for Alexander during the wild-card win versus the Saints, but Holton Hill led the way with a 25-percent snap share. Marcus Sherels and Kris Boyd could also chip in.
