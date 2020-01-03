Play

Alexander (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's playoff contest against the Saints.

Alexander was able to play through his knee injury during Week 17's regular-season finale, but he'll be forced to sit out Sunday's wild-card game in New Orleans. With Mike Hughes (neck) having been placed on injured reserve, the Vikings may be forced to rely on cornerbacks Kris Boyd, Marcus Sherels and Holton Hill to play expanded depth roles.

