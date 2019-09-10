Alexander won't require surgery for his dislocated elbow, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Pelissero also notes that Alexander will likely avoid being placed on injured reserve, which means his absence from the field seemingly won't be a long-term one. While the 25-year-old's timetable to return is still unknown, it's seemingly safe to assume that he'll miss Week 2's divisional matchup with Green Bay. If Mike Hughes can return from his knee injury Sunday, he would likely see at least a good chunk of any available reps. If not, either Kris Boyd or Mark Fields would likely fill in.

