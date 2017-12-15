Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Won't play Sunday
Alexander (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Alexander slots in as the Vikings No. 4 corner, so his absence shouldn't affect the Vikings much in this favorable Week 15 matchup. The second-year pro has 15 tackles, six pass breakups and one pick through 12 games.
