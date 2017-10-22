Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Won't play Sunday
Alexander (hip) is inactive for Sunday's tilt against Baltimore.
Alexander was limited in practice throughout the week and was considered a toss-up prior to Sunday's game. Look for Terence Newman to see some extra snaps with Alexander out.
