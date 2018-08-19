The results of Alexander's ankle X-Rays came back negative after he left Saturday's preseason tilt against the Jaguars prematurely, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Alexander will undergo an MRI on Sunday to assess any potential damage, but negative X-Rays mark a step in the right direction. If he's forced to miss any time, however, first-round pick Mike Hughes could emerge as the favorite to start at the slot cornerback position in Week 3 of the preseason against the Seahawks.