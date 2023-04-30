Minnesota signed Knowles as an undrafted free agent Saturday.
Knowles, Thayer Thomas and Cephus Johnson, who's being converted from quarterback to wide receiver, all joined Minnesota's crowded wideout group following the 2023 NFL Draft, but they'll likely be long shots to make the initial 53-man roster. During his final season at Kansas State, Knowles caught 48 passes for 725 yards and two touchdowns while rushing eight times for 164 yards and three additional scores. The 6-foot-3 wideout also has experience as a kick returner, totaling three return touchdowns over five collegiate campaigns.