Knowles (undisclosed) has reverted to the Vikings reserve/non-football injury list, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

After getting waived with an non-football injury designation Monday, Knowles ultimately went unclaimed. As a result, he will need to reach an injury settlment with Minnesota once his health is up to par in order to have the opportunity to play again this season. The undrafted free agent recorded 48 receptions for 725 yards and two touchdowns during his senior season at Kansas State.