Davenport agreed to a one-year, $13 million contract with the Vikings on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Barring any unforeseen snags, this deal will be consummated when the new league year begins Wednesday. Davenport had just half a sack for the Saints in 2022 after totaling 9.0 in 2021, so he's likely hoping to bounce back on a prove-it deal and cash in with a long-term contract next offseason.
