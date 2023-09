Coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Davenport (ankle) was day-to-day ahead of Thursday's game at Philadelphia, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

After missing Minnesota's regular-season opener with an ankle issue, Davenport is now trying to get into playing shape in time to start on a short week. He did practice in a limited capacity last week, but his availability for Thursday still seems like a coin-flip proposition at this point.