Davenport had four total tackles and a sack in Sunday's win at Carolina.

Davenport played on 45 of the defense's 72 snaps as he had an immediate impact in his first full game with the Vikings. Davenport missed Week 1 with an ankle injury, played just four snaps in Week 2 after aggravating the injury and then missed Week 3. It looks like he could be an impact player in the pass rush if he can stay healthy.