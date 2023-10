Davenport is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Bears due to an ankle injury, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Davenport limped to the sideline after a third down run by Justin Fields, and the former was subsequently carted to the locker room. Davenport has battled an ankle injury all season but came into Sunday's game without an injury designation. D.J. Wonnum is a candidate for an increased workload if Davenport is unable to return.