Davenport (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on the team's estimated practice report Monday.
Davenport missed Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers and is still considered day-to-day moving forward. Although the team didn't actually practice Monday, his estimated limited participation is about what was expected. With the team on a short week, playing Thursday against the Eagles, the veteran linebacker should be considered questionable for the matchup.
