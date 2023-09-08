Davenport (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's season opener against the Buccaneers, Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reports.

Davenport popped up on the injury report with a limited practice Friday after practicing fully Wednesday and Thursday. Coach Kevin O'Connell didn't sound overly concerned about Davenport's availability and suggested the linebacker will be able to handle a full workload if cleared to play against Tampa Bay.

More News