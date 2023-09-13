Davenport (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Eagles, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Davenport missed the season-opener against Tampa Bay and has had his practice reps capped heading into Thursday's game. If the 2018 first-round pick of the Saints is able to dress Thursday, it would be his Vikings debut.
