Davenport (ankle) is active for the Vikings' matchup with the Eagles on Thursday Night Football.
Davenport was listed as limited with an ankle injury on Monday's estimated practice report, but he appears ready to go for Thursday's contest. The 27-year-old will be making his debut with Minnesota after signing with the team in the offseason.
