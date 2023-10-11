Davenport recorded four tackles (two solo), including a sack, in Sunday's 27-20 loss to Kansas City.
Davenport was able to register a sack for the second game in a row as he's slowly worked his way back from an ankle injury. Through his first three games with the Vikings, the 27-year-old has produced eight tackles, including two sacks.
