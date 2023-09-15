Davenport (ankle) was forced to exit Thursday's game against the Eagles, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Davenport was active and made his first appearance as a Viking, though he only played briefly on the team's opening drive before exiting with a pre-existing ankle injury. He'll have nine days to rest prior to the team's Week 3 matchup against the Chargers, so he could play a bigger role in that contest.