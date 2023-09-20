Davenport (ankle) did not participate at the Vikings' practice Wednesday.
Davenport missed Minnesota's first practice of the week as he continues to nurse an ankle injury. The defensive lineman made his Vikings debut in Week 2 versus Philadelphia, but he was only able to play four snaps before he was removed from the contest. Davenport will have two more practices to return to the field prior to Sunday's matchup with the Chargers.
