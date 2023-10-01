Davenport (ankle) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Davenport has battled an ankle injury to start 2023, but it appears he's healthy enough to suit up for Week 4. He's appeared in just one game thus far, failing to record any counting stats across four defensive snaps.
