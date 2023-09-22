Coach Kevin O'Connell said Friday that Davenport (ankle) is out for Sunday's game versus the Chargers, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
After he re-aggravated an existing ankle injury during Week 2 at Philadelphia, Davenport will have to sit out at least one more game as he recovers. In his absence, D.J. Wonnum should continue to start at outside linebacker opposite Danielle Hunter.
