Coach Kevin O'Connell said Friday that Davenport (ankle) is out for Sunday's game versus the Chargers, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

After he re-aggravated an existing ankle injury during Week 2 at Philadelphia, Davenport will have to sit out at least one more game as he recovers. In his absence, D.J. Wonnum should continue to start at outside linebacker opposite Danielle Hunter.