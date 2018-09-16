Vikings' Marcus Sherels: Exits game with chest injury
Sherels is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Packers due to a chest injury.
Sherels managed to suit up in Week 2 after nursing a hamstring injury, but was forced out after suffering a chest injury of undisclosed severity. As long as Sherels remains sidelined, Mike Hughes will serve as the Vikings' primary kick and punt returner.
